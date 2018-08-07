Oman Air offers discount to expats from India’s Kerala

Muscat: Oman Air has entered into an agreement with the Indian state of Kerala’s NORKA-Roots to offer offers seven percent discount in base air fares.

As per the details available, the offer could be availed of by the Indian expatriates from the Kerala state holding Norka identity cards as well as their families.

The scheme will be available in all Oman Air flights from India to any of its destination and vice-versa .

The discount will be available on all classes also.

Oman Air currently operates six daily flights from Kerala – one from Thiruvananthapuram, two from Kochi and three from Calicut.