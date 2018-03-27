Oman Air France feted for contribution to tourism

Oman Air France has been awarded for its continued contribution to the development of tourism in the Sultanate. The award was presented to Rocio Jolivet, Country Manager France by the Oman Minister of Tourism, Ahmed al Mehrzi, at the prestigious Oman Workshop in Paris recently.

The Oman Workshop in Paris was created to help promote Oman in France. The event was attended by a number of VIPs, including the former French President Francois Hollande, and more than 160 travel agencies. The Omani delegation was headed up by DG Salim al Maamari and comprised of 26 partners including hotels and DMCs.

Five awards were presented at the event — two for the best-selling resorts, two for the media and one in recognition of Oman Air France for its efforts in promoting the Sultanate in France. Oman Air takes its role to promote Oman to overseas markets very seriously and the airline’s team in France were proud to be recognised for their efforts in advancing tourism to their home country.

