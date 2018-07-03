Oman Air flights to Casablanca will boost trade relations: Moroccan Minister

CASABLANCA, JULY 3 – Mohammed Sajid, Moroccan Minister of Tourism, Air Transport, Crafts and Social Economy said that the direct flights of Oman Air between Muscat and Casablanca will boost economic and trade relations between the two countries, in the light of cooperation agreements binding the two countries in the fields of tourism and aviation. In his speech at the official ceremony organised by Oman Air, he praised the Sultanate’s tourism potentials, its strategic location and proximity to the countries of Asia and the Far East, which allows the Moroccan national carrier in the next stage to connect its destinations to these countries via Oman Air using share code.

For his part, Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism said that the inauguration of Casablanca station reflects orientations of the Sultanate’s government in order to enhance joint Arab cooperation and develop the inter-Arab tourism sector. It also underscores the deep bilateral relations between the Sultanate and the Kingdom of Morocco which was reinforced by the journey of the Arab Traveller Ibn Battuta about 1,300 years ago. Meanwhile, Dr Mohammed bin Nasser al Za’abi, CEO of the Public Authority of Civil Aviation (PACA) told reporters that the total number of passengers on indirect flights to Morocco in 2016 and 2017 was about 65,000 passengers, which confirms that there is a need to launch this direct line between Muscat and Casablanca.