Oman Air bags TOP 10 GCC Business Award

Muscat: Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, is among the recipients of ‘Top 10 GCC Business Award’ 2018.

The award is given by Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Eng Abdulaziz Al Raisi, Oman Air’s Chief Executive Officer, received the award at a prestigious event at Sharjah Expo Centre under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Salim Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

Launched in 2017, the ‘Top 10 GCC Business’ Award is based on the Sharjah Chamber’s efforts and commitment to providing all possible support to private sector firms in the GCC region to help them improve their competitiveness so that they can lead the development of GCC economies and achieve integration and unity among them.

Eng. Abdulaziz Al Raisi, CEO of Oman Air, said: “This is a fantastic way for Oman Air to start the year 2019, winning a prestigious award. This award is another testament to our effort to promote the diversity of our beautiful country to become both a tourism and industrial hub. 2018 was a stellar year for Oman Air. Apart from bagging a multitude of awards and accolades, Oman Air also added eight brand new aircraft to its growing fleet and opened three new destinations, Istanbul in Turkey, Casablanca in Morocco and Moscow in Russia, as well as resuming operations to Maldives.”