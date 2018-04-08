Oman Air appoints Starrs as new Chief Commercial Officer

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, APRIL 8 –

Oman Air, the national carrier of the Sultanate of Oman, has appointed Paul Starrs (pictured) as its Chief Commercial Officer effective from April 1, 2018. Bringing with him many years of professional experience in the aviation industry, Paul will mainly focus on developing a comprehensive and sustainable plan to improve Oman Air’s commercial operations.

Acting Chief Executive Officer, Abdulaziz al Raisi, announced the appointment saying, “We are delighted to welcome Paul back to Oman Air to help further strengthen the company’s commercial operations as we continue our exciting expansion plans. Revenue Management, Network and Scheduling, Sales, Marketing, e-commerce, Oman Air holidays, Guest Experience, Call Centres and commercial cargo sales will report to him. Paul is a welcome addition to our team and his new role is vital in the next phase of the turnaround focusing on how to sustain our position as a leading international carrier, and develop our innovative customer centric services.”

Prior to his appointment, Paul Starrs was the Senior Vice President Global Sales, Distribution and Ancillary products for Emirates.

