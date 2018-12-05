Oman 2040 target setting workshop

Muscat: The workshop aims to engage a large number of stakeholders in setting targets for the Vision indicators. There are more than 60 different qualitative and quantitative indicators set for Oman 2040 strategic directions, and they are split evenly between local and international indicators. The required targets for those indicators shall be set for both 2030 and 2040 in a clear manner. This target-setting workshop concludes an important phase of the Oman 2040 Vision project. It was preceded by intensive preparations and preparatory meeting for all the participants. There are 14 new indicators that are currently being developed with the help of the National Centre for Statistical Information.