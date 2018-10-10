OJFA announces new Japanese language course

MUSCAT: Oman Japan Friendship Association (OJFA) in cooperation with the Embassy of Japan, has recently announced a new course and schedule for enthusiasts eager to learn the Japanese language. The entire course will be taught by a native teacher.

The course which will commence from October 21, 2018 will last until 16th January, 2019. (Registrations on October 17, 2018). The three months course will be conducted at OJFA Room, Parking Building, Al Assalah Towers, Ghubrah South.

The weekly schedule for the course will be: Level 1 — Sundays and Tuesdays from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm, Level 2 — Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm, Level 4 — Sundays and Tuesdays from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm and Level 5 and Intermediate — on Wednesdays from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm.

The Japanese language course is thoughtfully designed to offer individuals of all nationalities, the opportunity to explore the subtleties of modern Japanese, to develop basic conversational skills while also learning about the Japanese culture and civilisation. Moreover, with limited number of seats, students are assured of individual attention.

According to a spokesperson from OJFA “With the rapid increase in globalisation and the opening up of new markets, the ability of being fluent in one of the most widely spoken languages in the world will always be an advantage. Moreover, the eagerness to learn a new language rewards one with greater levels of confidence and provides them with even more opportunities throughout their career or business profession.”

