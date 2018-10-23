OJA marks Women’s Day and Youth Day

MUSCAT: The Oman Journalism Association, OJA, celebrated Omani Women’s Day and Oman Youth Day at Omantel headquarters. The event was inaugurated by Dr Muna bint Salim al Jardaniyah, Under-Secretary for Technical Education and Vocational Training in the Ministry of Manpower in the presence of OJA’s Chairman, Dr Mohammed al Araimi. “We have merged the celebration of Omani Women’s Association with the Omani Youth day that is celebrated on October 26th every year. So this year we decided to have the young female journalists to take the lead in participating in all the activities. We have students participating with their artwork and designs as well,” said Madiha al Sulaimaniyah, OJA member.

