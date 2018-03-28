Oilfield firm Steamtech relaunched as BadrEOR

Oil services company Steamtech & Co has relaunched itself under the new brand name ‘Badr Enhanced Oil Recovery’ (BadrEOR). The unveiling of the new name and logo was made at the OGWA Enhanced Oil Recovery conference, which was held at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre. Mohammed bin al Zubair, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Economic Planning Affairs, inaugurated the exhibition on Monday.

The rebranding event was presided over by Hussam Ali Hassan Suleiman al Lawati, owner and board member, in the presence of customer representatives and partners from Petroleum Development Oman, Oman Oil, Kuwait Oil Company and OPAL.

The re-birth complements the new 100 per cent Omani ownership through the Badr Investment Group and the Company’s vision to become the leading provider of Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) services in the Sultanate and to successfully export its proven Omani expertise across the Middle East and adjacent regions.

“Badr, meaning ‘full moon’ in Arabic, is symbolic of the bright future for the thriving Omani EOR sector in support of sustained oil production across the region and our aspirations to be a leading participant in this. The announcement is aligned with our plan to expand our services beyond thermal mobile steam injection equipment, to include other EOR technologies such chemical injection and miscible gas solutions,” said Tom White, CEO of BadrEOR.

