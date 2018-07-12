Oil and gas sector provides over 5,000 jobs for citizens

Muscat: Salem bin Nasser al Oufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil and Gas, said the companies affiliated to PDO has created more than the targeted 5,000 jobs in the oil and gas sector.

Some candidates are being short-listed and interviewed. “Hiring in oil and gas sector is still going on without being restricted to certain numbers.

He pointed out that having more than nine companies in the Oil and Gas Platform provides a good evidence that the employment process is still going on,” he told reporters during a ceremony where PDO and SQU signed four research agreements worth of RO 300,000.

Al Oufi affirmed that Omani citizens are being hired and trained to take up jobs.

Continuous cooperation between the oil ministry and Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) is helping to generate suitable job opportunities for Omanis.

In response to a question about the Sultanate’s commitment to reducing oil production, he noted that the Sultanate is committed to reducing its production by 45,000 barrel per day.

He added that Opec will meet on July 18 to discuss the mechanism and the period at which the one million barrel per day production cut will continue.

Dr Sulaiman al Toobi, Director of EJAAD Platform said that the first project is related to developing bio fuels and its uses as a clean and sustainable source of energy.

The second one is a study for specifying the suitable distance between the high tension power lines and oil pipelines.

The third project is related to the development of highly cost effective polymer for enhanced oil recovery (EOR) use.

The fourth project is related to diagnosing the mechanical and chemical reasons for the fracturing of some oilfield head structures.

“There are 14 research proposals at EJAAD Platform now. They focus on oil and gas, energy efficiency and renewable energy.

The challenges are classified into short term research advice and one to three-year long research projects,” Dr Al Toobi said. ONA