MUSCAT: The Omani Human Rights Commission (OHRC) concluded on Wednesday the activities of the training workshop on the role of national reporting and follow-up mechanisms, organised in cooperation with the OHCHR Regional Office for the Middle East and North Africa.

More than 37 participants representing a number of institutions governmental organisations and civil society organisations, as well as the Commission’s staff, took part in the concluding ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel Muscat.

The ceremony was sponsored by Shaikh Abdullah bin Shuwain al Hosni, Chairman of OHRC. The workshop discussed three topics, including international human rights mechanisms, the Sultanate of Oman and the international human rights system, an introduction to national reporting mechanisms, roles of treaties bodies, how to consider individual complaints as a treaty body function, coordination and consultation during reporting, information management and access, implementation of sustainable development objectives and preparation of action plans for the implementation of recommendations.

The workshop witnessed practical training on the preparation of human rights reports by dividing participants into working groups according to the parties they represent, relying on the principle of interaction and discussion to produce the best results, clarifying the functions of coordination and consultation during reporting, the best way to manage information, access needs of those concerned on the website of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

— ONA

