OHRC attends human rights meet in Qatar

DOHA: Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) took part in the International Conference on ‘National, Regional and International Mechanisms to Combat Impunity and Ensure Accountability under International Law’ which was held in Doha, Qatar. The two-day conference was organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) in partnership with the European Parliament, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions.

Shaikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Interior in the State of Qatar presided over the opening session.

The conference discussed the local, regional and international system on the level of the mechanisms, authorities and legislations. It reviewed the principles of the international law pertaining to the issue under discussion as well as the fundamental and particular principles concerning the right to justice, the right to compensation and redress to victims of gross violations of international human rights law, among other topics.

The conference witnesses the participation of 250 representatives of government agencies, governmental and non-governmental organisations, as well as the heads and experts of international commissions of inquiry, senior staff of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), representatives of the UN contractual and non-contractual committees, experts and judges of specialised international tribunals and the International Criminal Court, as well as experts and lawyers who have filed cases before national courts operating in universal jurisdiction.

The delegation of Oman Human Rights Commission was led by Shakih Abdullah bin Shuwain al Hosni, Chairman and comprised Dr Amal bint Mohammed al Hashimiyah, member of OHRC, Abdulaziz bin Ali al Saadi, Director of Legal Affairs at OHRC and Salim bin Saif al Shueili, Director of the Chairman’s Office.

