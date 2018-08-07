OHA board discusses national team contracts, league schedule

MUSCAT, August 7 – The Oman Handball Association (OHA) board members held a meeting recently to discuss a number of different topics related to the handball national teams, league schedule and other related topics. During the board meeting, it has been agreed to terminate the contract of Mohammed Abdul Mutai from heading the national team and appointing Khalil al Mashari to be the head of technical team for the Oman U-18 team which is taking part at the Asian Championship in Jordan in coming September.

Also, the board meeting approved September 28 as the kick-off date for U-18 league which featured the following clubs: Muscat, Ahli Sidab, Seeb, Al Ettihad, Salalah, Al Shabab, Nizwa, Sohar, Saham, Khasab. The U-19 league will begin on October 26 and will feature Muscat, Ahli Sidab, Seeb, Qurayat, Al Ettihad, Salalah, Al Shabab, Nizwa, Sohar and Ibri. Also, board members agreed for the Super Cup to be held on November 4.