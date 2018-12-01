Offshore exploration, flare gas on agenda of OPAL Oil & Gas Forum

Muscat, Dec 1 – The second edition of the OPAL Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition opens at the prestigious Grand Ballroom of the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) today, December 2, with an exciting programme agenda that includes, among other topics, the potential for deepwater exploration in Oman’s offshore concessions, the development of small and marginal fields, opportunities for harnessing flare gas for the production of electricity, and the embrace of disruptive technologies to optimise value generation from the Sultanate’s mainstay economic sector.

Salim bin Nasser al Aufi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Oil & Gas, will preside over the opening of the three-day forum, which has been organised by the Oman Society for Petroleum Services (OPAL) with the support of event management firm Oman Expo.

An estimated 300 high-level officials, decision-makers and industry professionals are expected to be in attendance, not only because of the important knowledge platform that the forum represents, but also for the opportunity to garner perspectives on the outlook for the Oil & Gas sector amid the sudden and steep drop in international oil prices witnessed in recent weeks.

The theme of this year’s event is: Shaping the future of Oman’s Oil & Gas industry — minimising capital requirements and improving efficiency’. Explaining the significance of the theme, Musallam al Mandhry, CEO — OPAL, commented: “It’s no secret that the industry is facing enormous demands and challenges; therefore the need of the hour is to find innovative and efficient solutions to maximise the generation of value from our resources in the Sultanate.”

A distinguished speaker-list includes nearly a dozen international experts, in addition to industry veterans from prominent Oil & Gas players in the Sultanate. Distributed across the three days of the forum are a total of six sessions each spotlighting a theme of great import to the nation’s energy industry.

Deliberations kick off with a series of presentations spotlighting investment strategies in Oman’s Oil & Gas sector. Among the keenly anticipated presentations is a talk by Dr Saleh al Anboori, Director General of Planning and Studies at the Ministry of Oil & Gas. Exploration challenges and opportunities linked to the development of Oman’s largest offshore concession, Block 52 off the southern coast, will be discussed as well.

The second session will delve into a number of emerging technologies that promise to have a transformational impact on Oman’s hydrocarbon sector. Key themes include flare gas-to-power, innovative pipeline construction, digital collaboration, digitalisation, and smart shutdowns. Subsequent sessions will focus on Digital Transformation, Small and Marginal Oilfields Development, Human Resources, and Women in Oil & Gas.

A key highlight of the concluding day’s event is a panel discussion featuring top CEOs of Oil & Gas companies in the Sultanate.

This will be followed by the eagerly anticipated OPAL Awards for Best Practice recognising excellence demonstrated by Oil & Gas

companies and service providers via innovations in HSE, Human Capital Development, Technical & Operational Excellence, and Small Business Development.

Conrad Prabhu