Officials take stock of health services in Dhofar

SALALAH, June 12 – Senior health officials reviewed programmes, services and other health related issues in Dhofar Governorate on Wednesday. The review is based on a ministerial decision, under which the health services are periodically reviewed and necessary steps taken to prepare the health system to be ready for quick medical response in the event of any emergency.

The review thus is an important tool to achieve the objectives of the Five-Year Health Plan (2015-2020), the focus of which is to deliver the best quality and standard health services to the residents of the country.

The review was done under the supervision of Dr Darwish bin Saif al Moharbi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Health for Administrative and Financial Affairs.

He chaired the Coordination and Follow-up Committee meeting of the Health Sector in Dhofar Governorate in presence of Dr Khalid Mushekhi, Director-General of Health Service in Dhofar and other members of the committee.

Dr Darwish reviewed the health services indicators, health programmes, administrative and financial aspects and the status of human resources in the health institutions in the governorate. He sought to address issues raised by the committee and come out with appropriate solutions at the earliest. The meeting also discussed the mechanism of developing health services in the province implementation of upcoming health projects including the dialysis unit in Taqah.

Dr Darwish also visited a number of health institutions in the governorate of Dhofar and reviewed the progress of the work and listened to explanations given by the specialists working in different areas.

