Official opening of Batinah Expressway on December 19

Muscat: Assigned by His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said as part of the

the 48th National Day celebrations, His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr al Said will preside over the official opening ceremony of Al Batinah Expressway on December 19.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications supervised the implementation of this road that starts at the end of Muscat Expressway in the Halban area and ends in the state of Shinas with a length of 270 km. It will have four lanes in each direction with a width of 3.75 m per lane, asphalt shoulders of (3) meters and internal width two meters.

His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr Al Said