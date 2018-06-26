OFA discusses financial aspects of clubs

Salim Said al Wahibi, Oman Football Association (OFA) chairman, met the representatives of Omantel league clubs in presence of Dr Jassim Al Shukaili, vice-chairman of OFA, and Said al Balushi, general secretary. Financial aspects of clubs licenses was the main part of discussions during meeting. OFA chairman addressed different solutions that will support clubs to gain the licenses as per the rules and regulations of Asian Football Association. Also, it has been agreed during meeting for approaching Asian Association for settling the financial situations of clubs.

