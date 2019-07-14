OEPPA holds Seminar on Foreign Capital Investment Law

Muscat: The recently introduced Foreign Capital Investment Law targets to draw real foreign investments which represent an added value to the national economy. The law offers a number of incentives to foreign investors including guarantees similar to those given to local investors in accordance with the laws implemented in the Sultanate.

This was confirmed by participants of a seminar organized by Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA), on Sunday.

The incentives are aimed to open new horizons for foreign investments in the Sultanate under the integration between the Foreign Capital Investment Law, the Public-Private Partnership Law and the Bankruptcy Law. At the same time, the Bankruptcy Law allows exits for companies suffering from uncontrollable financial difficulties. Under the law, firms that are subject to restructuring will be able to resume activities, participants said.

The seminar threw light on the various aspects of both laws and explaining that they meet the aspirations of foreign investors and increase local investors’ confidence on the investment-related legislations.