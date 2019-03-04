ODEC to focus on government strategy to increase sector growth

MUSCAT: While the government continues to focus its efforts on reducing its long-standing dependence on oil, the apparent recovery of oil prices of late is seen to play a crucial role in financing these efforts, placing the sector in a position poised for growth.

This and the government’s recent moves to streamline corporate structures through major mergers such as Oman Oil Company (OOC) and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic), are the base of the conference at the upcoming Oman Downstream Exhibition and Conference (ODEC) from April 15-17, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The third edition of the sultanate’s only event for the downstream market is once again organised by pioneer trade exhibitions and conference organiser Omanexpo and global events company World Refining Association (WRA), part of Clarion Events.

Now a landmark industry event, ODEC has proven to be a timely and beneficial platform, bringing in a well-selected speaking faculty of highly acclaimed experts such as Erwin Mortelmans, commercial director, Port of Duqm; Francois Good, SVP-Refining & Petrochemicals Orient Middle East, Asia and Africa, Total; and Odette Eng, VP-Hydrocarbon Global Refining, WorleyParsons, among others. Key themes will include in-country value, digitalisation, petrochemical process integration, collaboration, and insights into investing in Oman’s downstream industry.

The conference will be highlighted by a keynote ministerial address by Salim al Aufi, Under-Secretary, Ministry of Oil and Gas Oman, and keynote presentations by Ahmed al Jahdhami, CEO, Downstream, Orpic; and Dr Salim al Huthaili, CEO, Duqm Refinery.

The consultancy-led workshops will provide valuable insights on the outlook of the refining and petrochemicals sector; value maximisation through integration, collaboration and diversification; and developing Oman talent in the plastic downstream sector.

