OCEC announces Ahlain Winter Village 2018

Muscat: Following the huge success in 2017 when over 70,000 visitors enjoyed the delights of the first Winter Village, Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) announces the second edition of the Ahlain Winter Village 2018, which will be held from November 22 – December 1.

The event which was curated by Omran, the government’s executive arm for the development of the tourism sector, is an annual fully-fledged ten-day event for families to enjoy an exciting arrangement of fun- packed shows and activities that will leave participants enthralled.

With a combination of spacious interiors and snow-themed outdoors, OCEC provides an excellent venue for an event with a wide line up performances, gastronomic delights at the food stalls or Food Truck Street, interesting games and activities such as fair ground rides, a winter maze, snow globe and more. This year will see the addition of more exciting rides when the ‘slap shot’ and ‘mini curling’ are introduced. Moreover, the entire OCEC Garden will be covered with faux, eco-friendly snow for an overall realistic experience for kids.

The event will not only provide a recreational atmosphere for its audience but also encourages SMEs to flourish and bring together local and foreign traditions collectively through a dynamic range of food stalls, a seasonal market and artworks on display. All this excitement is packaged for an entry fee of only RO. 1 and free entry for kids below the age of 5.

Qais al Hosni, head of government and corporate affairs, OMRAN, said,“We are pleased to see Winter Village stepping into the second year with more entertaining activities for families and visitors during the winter season. The event achieved an outstanding success last year and introduced new standards for community events in Oman. In addition, it has contributed to supporting the domestic tourism, creating a platform, through OCEC venue which is owned by OMRAN, to engage with local community, visitors, as well as SMEs in various categories. This year, OMRAN will be the strategic partner for this colourful event and we will work with OCEC to make it bigger and better”.

“Ahlain Winter Village will present an excellent opportunity for local businesses to shine and make their mark whilst giving exceptional experiences for families” said OCEC’s CEO Said al Shanfari.

David Kalife CEO at Oman Oil Marketing Company said, “Having the largest network of convenience stores in Oman, it was only natural for us to take Ahlain to the next level. Being part of the 2018 Winter Village is a translation of our commitment to provide our customers with more and we are focused on creating an unforgettable experience for them; something extraordinary and worthwhile for individuals and families alike. The same delighting and original experience each customer will feel when visiting Ahlain in our service-stations and more to come next year.”

Winter Village this year will be branching out with an inviting and exciting atmosphere. This includes a dedicated Winter Souq focused on creating a memorable shopping experience as well. We certainly are looking forward to visitor participation in large numbers for the 2nd edition, and I wish it a grand success”.