Ocean Economy and Future Technology conference kicks off

Muscat: With the aim of shaping a national ocean economy framework, a three-day conference ‘Ocean Economy and Future Technology’ kicked off at the at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre on Monday.

Held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos, the three-day event has 86 speakers from 30 countries deliberating on different ocean themes.

In his address Executive President of the State General Reserve Fund Abdulsalam al Murshidi said that the Sultanate wants to discover all the opportunities in the ocean to boost the different sectors of the economy.

“We have made everything from the ocean. A coastal country with deep-rooted maritime history, Oman is looking for more opportunities”, he said.

With Oman’s location in the heart of global trade routes, it is an ideal hub for international logistics services, he said.

Delivering his key note address, Peter Thomson, the UN Secretary General Special Envoy for the Ocean expressed his concern over the CO2 disposal in the oceans.

“Like warming seas and ocean acidification, oxygen loss is one of the most important byproducts of climate change, but one that few people understand. Loss of oxygen in many ways is the destruction of an ecosystem”, he said.

Healthy oceans, coasts and freshwater ecosystems are crucial for economic growth and food production, but they are also fundamental to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

Oceans are also threatened by flow of plastic pollution and unscientific fishing methods. Ecosystems are crucial for economic growth and food production, but they are also fundamental to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

“We should respect our eco system. We should do it for the sake of our coming generations”, he said.