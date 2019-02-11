OCCI workshop highlights role of arbitration centre

Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) organised a workshop on Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre on Monday.

Dr Abdullah bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Legal Affairs, who inaugurated the workshop, said that the establishment of the centre is an important step in the process of modernising the legal system in the Sultanate and a landmark in the legal and judicial achievement of the state.

The Minister of Legal Affairs said that the arbitration has witnessed over the past years a great development and has become one of the most important means of settling disputes due to its advantages and specifications.

Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, OCCI Chairman, in his speech at the beginning of the workshop, said that the workshop is part of the

Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chamber’s efforts to implement the Royal Decree No 26/2018 on establishing Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre. The workshop included two working papers. The first paper tackled the work of Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre. The second paper dealt with the rules of Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre. The workshop was attended by a number of experts and specialists in law and commercial arbitration from inside and outside the Sultanate. — ONA