OCCI magazine reviews public, private partnership horizons

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry released issue No 230 of its Al Ghorfa magazine. The issue included topics covering the economic activities and the partnership horizons between the public and private sectors as well as the investments of the private sector.

The release of the new issue coincides with OCCI’s celebrations of the International Labor Day, which falls on May 1st each year. The International Labor Organizations (ILO) has pointed out that the Arab states are expected to witness a 3.2-per cent growth rate in 2018.

The release also coincides with the celebrations to mark OCCI’s day, which falls on May 15 each year. It should be noted that OCCI has played a key role in activating the role played by the private sector and enhancing partnership between the private sector on one hand and the government and society on the other hand. It also facilitated the development of the private sector and making it a key partner in the sustainable economic development. — ONA

