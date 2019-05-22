OCCI honours sponsors of Sohar Economic Festival

SUHAR: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) in the Governorate of North Al Batinah organised a ceremony to honour the companies and supporting bodies of the first Sohar Economic Festival under the patronage of Shaikh Muhanna bin Saif al Lamki, Deputy Governor of Dhofar. Abdullah bin Ali al Shafei, Head of OCCI Branch in North Al Batinah, said: “OCCI’s vision focuses on developing the private sector and make it an essential partner in sustainable economic development. Sohar Economic Festival was organised to achieve the desired objectives in the development process, the revitalisation of the private sector and achieve the aspirations of businessmen and business women in the governorate.” He added that the second edition of the festival will be organised in December this year. The ceremony was attended by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, OCCI Chairman, a number of businessmen and business women, officials and shaikhs. — ONA

Related