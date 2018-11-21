OCCI holds National Day celebration in Nizwa souq

NIZWA Nov 21 – The ‘Goazi Oman’ (Oman Money) event was held as part of National Day celebrations at Nizwa Souq Square on Tuesday. The event was held under the auspices of Shaikh Khalifa bin Hamad al Saadi, Governor of Al Dakhiliyah. It was attended by a number of shaikhs and Omani families from Nizwa and neighbouring areas. Falah al Ruqaishi, Director of the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Al Dakhiliyah, spoke about the initiative of Chamber of Commerce and Industry in holding such events.

Al Razha was presented by Al Shahba Folk Art. A play was also staged. The Governor of Al Dakhiliyah honoured the participants. Entertainment programmes were held for children. The event saw a display of vintage cars. Aerial games show and face-colouring were held for children besides archery and horse-riding. The Nizwa Bikes group showcased motorcycles decorated with the national stickers. Many took part in the exhibition, which saw women’s products, sweets, roses and a small section in which children sold natural products.

Kostis Grivakis, an artist, created a large wooden figure and children helped him paint it. Omani Women’s Association in Nizwa also participated in the exhibition. The official sponsor of the event was Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Al Dakhiliyah, Al Raffd and Oman Arab Bank; Silver Sponsor: Halwa Al Saifi and Jotun; and media sponsor: Oman Daily Observer.

AMAL AL RIYAMI