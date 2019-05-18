OCCI holding Ramadhan evening tomorrow

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will organise its second Ramadhan evening on Monday entitled ‘The Importance of the Blue Economy in strengthening and diversifying the Sultanate’s economy’ at its headquarters in Muscat. The evening will discuss innovation and investment opportunities in marine industries and a number of other topics including aquaculture and fishing in the Sultanate, marine logistics and supporting industries, as well as opportunities for renewable energies and ocean water production.

The meeting will involve Daoud bin Sulaiman al Yahya’ee, Director of Aquaculture Development Department at the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, Ahmed bin Said Tabook, Senior Manager of the Middle East and Africa Markets (Asyad), Al Waleed bin Mohammed al Shuaili from Performance Management Team at Tanfeedh, Bushra bint Jaafar al Abdawani, PhD scholar in Environmental Sciences, Head of the Muscat Centre for Sustainable Development, and Dr Hussein bin Mohammad Ridha al Masqati, Director of Fisheries Resources Development and Management Department, Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries. The evening will be attended by officials and decision-makers in government, private and other institutions and specialists in the financial and economic sector.

