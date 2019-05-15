OCCI Chair for Economic Studies at SQU begins deliberations

MUSCAT: Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, Chairman of Oman Chamber for Commerce and Industry (OCCI), met in his office on Tuesday with Dr Ashraf Musherf, Expert in Economic Development and Policy in the Middle East, who was appointed recently as a lecturer for OCCI Chair for Economic Studies at the Humanitarian Research Centre of the Sultan Qaboos University (SQU). The meeting comes within the framework of launching deliberations of the OCCI Chair for Economic Studies at the SQU. The OCCI Chairman stressed the importance of the OCCI Chair in enhancing partnership between public and private sectors and providing support to identify the major trade and economic issues in the Sultanate, as well as developing strategic sectors focused on by the Ninth Five-Year Plan and Oman Vision 2040. — ONA

