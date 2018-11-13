Local 

OCCI Board discusses VAT

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry held a meeting on Tuesday at OCCI headquarters. The meeting chaired by Qais bin Mohammed al- Yousef, Chairman of the Board, reviewed the work of OCCI branches in the Sultanate. The meeting discussed the economic report prepared by the Chamber on the implementation of value added tax. The OCCI Board, the Boards of Directors of branches and the executive branch of the Chamber congratulated His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on the occasion of the 48th Glorious National Day. The Sultanate of Oman continues its march of development, progress, and prosperity under the wise leadership of His Majesty.

