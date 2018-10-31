OBG report to map out Oman’s efforts to attract investment

A forthcoming report by the global research and consultancy firm Oxford Business Group (OBG) will map out Oman’s efforts to attract investment for the areas of its economy identified as ripe for growth, namely: transport and logistics, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and fisheries and mining.

The Report: Oman 2019 will shine a spotlight on Tanfeedh, the sultanate’s diversification strategy, while analysing the progress made to date and explaining what the latest developments mean for the international investment community.

It will explore the impact that higher oil prices are having on Oman’s broader economy and the government’s plans for tackling the deficit, which include encouraging private sector players to partner on a raft of national projects.

There will also be detailed coverage of the steps that the government is taking to enhance the country’s investment climate in a bid to address some of the concerns highlighted by businesses, such as comparatively high start-up costs and issues relating to foreign ownership.

The Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with OBG for its forthcoming publication. Under the MoU, the chamber’s representatives will help OBG to produce The Report: Oman 2019.

Commenting after the signing, Abdul Adheem Abbas al Bahrani, CEO, OCCI, said he looked forward to teaming up with OBG to explore the new investment opportunities emerging on the back of the sultanate’s drive to broaden its economic base and relay the country’s attractions to a wider audience.

“With international interest in Oman’s diversification strategy rising, the need to ensure that decision-makers have accurate and reliable data to hand is crucial,” he said. “Oxford Business Group’s reports on emerging markets are recognised as market leaders in their field. I’m delighted that we will be contributing to its forthcoming analysis of the sultanate’s changing economic landscape and the exciting openings that these developments are producing.” Welcoming the OCCI on board, OBG’s editorial manager in Oman, Irfaan Jaffer, agreed that the move to tap investors for projects similar to those historically funded by the government was gaining momentum.

“The OCCI is playing a pivotal role in boosting the private sector’s contribution to Oman’s economic development,” he said. “I’m thrilled that our team and, ultimately, our readers will benefit from the chamber’s local knowledge of the sultanate’s evolving business scene as we begin work on this publication.” The Report: Oman 2019 will mark the culmination of close to one year of field research by a team of analysts from Oxford Business Group.

It will be a vital guide to the many facets of the country, including its macroeconomics, infrastructure, banking and other sectoral developments.

Related