OBA holds risk officers forum

MUSCAT: The Oman Banks Association (OBA) organised a Risk Forum that was held at Bank Muscat head office.

More than 70 risk practitioners, and professionals, at banks participated in this event that covered a wide range of topics of importance to risk management in the banking sector, such as, economic environmental and outlook, IFRS9, integrated stress testing, and commercial real estate sector. This was followed by a panel of discussion, in which, risk management specialists from local banks took part in.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, to promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and to support banking excellence in Oman.

Related