OBA holds AGM

MUSCAT: Oman Banks Association (OBA) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 17, 2019 at Bank Muscat’s Head Office. Board of Directors of the Oman Banks Association, chaired by Shaikh Waleed al Hashar attended the Annual General Meeting, along with a number executives of banks operating in the Sultanate.

At the meeting, the Oman Banks Association presented to its members 2018 achievements, 2019 plan, 2018 audited financial statements, 2019 budget, and the appointment of external auditors, along with their fees, for the new financial year.

Oman Banks Association is a non-profit professional association created to represent the banking sector, to promote Omani banking activities, coordinate with the Regulators on matters of policy and strategy, and to support banking excellence in Oman.

