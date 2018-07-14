OAPFD partnership pacts soar to 36 by June

MUSCAT, JULY 14 – A total of 36 partnership agreements have been signed by the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) from its inception until June 30, 2018. These include landmark pacts with leading international military, security and civil companies under the Partnership for Development Programme (also known as offset). During the first half of 2018, the Authority signed three new partnership agreements with KEC International, one of India’s leading power transmission companies and MBDA UK & MPDA France, one of the most important European companies specialised in the design and production of missiles and systems.

The agreements signed during the past years have witnessed a relatively high increase. The number of agreements signed during 2017 reached 12, bringing the total number of agreements signed by the end of the first half of 2018 to 36 agreements with 49 foreign entities from around the world. The signatories welcomed the economic partnership and strategic relations with the Authority and the Sultanate’s government, which will have a role in promoting and developing the vital sectors in the Sultanate and building and strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries.

The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development is translating the partnership agreements signed with foreign companies into value-added projects that support three strategic sectors: strengthening the military and security sector, strengthening the private sector, and developing and qualifying human cadres within its role to contribute to the development of the Sultanate’s national economy.

In effect are six operational projects, namely Oman Aviation Academy, Oman Marine Biotechnology Centre, Youth Skills Development Programme, National Capacity Enhancement Programme, STEM Oman Programme and SME Development Fund. Eleven projects of the Authority are in the pre-operational phase with many of them slated to become operational during this year. The Authority is also currently studying 6 new projects and examining their positive impact on the national economy.

Through these projects, the Authority focuses on supporting vital sectors in the Sultanate such as the aviation sector, the cyber security sector, the research and studies sector, the industrial sector and the education sector, as well as supporting the military and security sectors, the private sector and human resources.

In terms of training, the number of national cadres benefiting from the training programmes supported by the Authority since its inception amounted to more than 30,000 students from schools, colleges and universities through public sector employees, private and job-seekers. The training programmes implemented vary between self-development and self-help programmes through the development of specialized and practical skills and abilities.