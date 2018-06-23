OAPFD kicks off second edition of Global Internship Programme

MUSCAT, JUNE 23 – The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) launched the second edition of the Global Internship Programme (GIP). The programme will provide an opportunity for Omani Students to work in a global company that works with the Authority. The initiative aims to expand their global network and employability skills in addition, it will develop their perspectives and understanding and much more.

The second edition of the programme will support and train 15 Engineering and Business students from Sultan Qaboos University, Ministry of Higher Education and Oman University Scholars. The student will be trained in the Turkish company FNSS, South African company Denel, American Company Lenco and Austrian company Steyr. The programme will conclude with a project prepared by students to assess and measure the effectiveness of the programme.

In order to develop and support innovators in the space science field, the programme, in cooperation with the Oman Astronomical Society will support four trainees to be trained at the University of Colorado within INSPIRE programme, which aims to strengthen the international cooperation in the field of Space Science Technology and involve different agencies concerned with the field.

Salim al Khaldi, the Youth Skills Development Programme Manager said: “After the success and the positive impact we have seen on the first edition of the GIP, we have launched the second edition of the programme with more students and different specialized filed like space science. During the programme, we assess the internship training programmes that provided from the organisations and the level of benefit, which will help us to study the sustainability of GIP and add more training fields that needed by the labour market in the Sultanate.”

