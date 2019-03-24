OAPFD inks cooperation pact with Oman Cables

Muscat, MARCH 24 – The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) has signed a cooperation agreement with Oman Cables Industry SAOG (OCI) to enhance the In Country Value (ICV), which aims to support Youth training programmes and raise the efficiency of the national manpower. This agreement aims at enhancing the cooperation between the government and private sector for bridging the skill gap.

Under terms of the agreement, two training programmes will be implemented over the next five years. The first training programme will be held in cooperation with the Prysmian Group, the world’s leading cable and electric power manufacturer. This programme targets to provide international exposure to 15 Omani youth. The second programme is the National Youth Development Programme which aims to provide training and experience within and outside Oman targeting 50 Omani youth.

The training programmes are aimed at providing the Omani youth technical training courses in the world’s leading factories and rich experience in the field of manufacturing industries. Dr Dhafir al Shanfari, CEO of OAPFD said, “The training and qualification of national cadres is a strategic objective present in all our projects and we are pleased today with this partnership with Oman Cables Company to implement two training programmes aimed at developing the skills of the Omani youth and providing them with all the necessary knowledge and functional expertise to suit the needs of the labour market in the private sector. The National Youth Development Programme has started already and has been announced recently and we have received a number of applications for this programme”.

“We welcome this cooperation between OCI and OAPFD, to support the institutional integration between the government and private sector for development of national strategic objectives. We are pleased to implement these training programmes which come as part of the commitment of Oman Cables Industry towards the Corporate Social Responsibility and the sustainable growth and development of Omani youth,” Ali al Habaj, CEO of OCI said.

Related