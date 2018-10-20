OABC hosts talk on autonomous driving and electric vehicles

Muscat, OCT 20 – Connecting businesses, people, and opportunities through exclusive events, the Oman American Business Center (OABC) hosted its first ever ‘Tech Talk’ in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Oman. At the event, held at Mercedes-Benz’ flagship showroom in Muscat, CEO Lawrence Good spoke about the leading technologies in autonomous driving and electric vehicles, providing OABC members with a sneak peek into the future of mobility.

Rebecca Olson, Executive Director at the Oman American Business Center said, “Innovation is critical to the success of any company, as is the ability to adapt to changes. For many new technologies entering Oman, it’s not a matter of if, but when. Successful businesses are already getting prepared for what’s to come. At OABC, we provide a forum for the exchange of insights, information, and ideas with the hopes of providing the member companies with real, tangible opportunities for growth.”

Lawrence Good, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Oman said, “Mercedes-Benz is known for its innovation. Pushing the boundaries to create superior vehicles, we are constantly looking at ways to provide drivers with something that is more than just luxurious: a product that is also powerful and beautifully designed. It was a pleasure hosting the OABC members at our showroom and speaking to them about how Mercedes-Benz is looking to the future of mobility, inventing new technologies and making them accessible to everybody.”

On the local front, renewable energy within Oman is gaining traction. Earlier this year the country celebrated the installation of its first ever Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station as part of the Middle East Global Electric Vehicle Road Trip, which showcased EVs as a sustainable solution for drivers and businesses.

