NRAA and Morocco sign agreement on archiving

Muscat, June 26 – Oman and Morocco have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for historical documentation, document management and archiving. Dr Hamad bin Mohammed al Dhoyani, Chairman of National Records and Archives Authority (NRAA), and Dr Jamea Bidha, Director-General of Moroccan Archive, signed the agreement. The agreement is part of the official visit of Al Dhoyani to Morocco to enhance cooperation between the two countries in documentation sector as well as support the authority’s efforts to achieve an integrated system of cooperation with institutions at the local and international levels.

The MoU aims to encourage parties to cooperate in the exchange of copies of documents and research tools on archives, publications and studies that facilitate research on documents as well as exchange experts in the field of digital archiving. The MoU aims at organising activities related to the preservation and restoration of archival documents. It encourages participation in organisation of conferences, exhibitions and workshops on the management of documents and archives, exchange of training courses, expert visits and scientific research. During his visit, Al Dhoyani reviewed experience of Morocco in the management of documents and archives. He visited the technical divisions at the archives of Morocco.

He presented the experience of Oman in managing document management system and NRAA’s plans to promote archiving. Al Dhoyani said: “The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding stems from the distinguished relations between Oman and Morocco and the interest of the two countries to enhance and develop their cooperation in the fields of historical documentation, management of documents and archives and to work together to exchange experiences and provide training for staff in the documentation and archives sector in the two countries.”

Mai al Abria