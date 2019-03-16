Now pay by card for airport taxis

Muscat, March 16 – Starting next week, passengers taking taxis from Muscat International Airport will be able to make payments seamlessly with credit or debit cards. An agreement has been signed by National Bank of Oman (NBO) and Mwasalat to upgrade Oman’s public transportation payment. Mwasalat currently has a fleet of 150 airport taxis and the rollout has been staggered to facilitate training of drivers on how to use the NBO point of sale (POS) terminals. The secure system, which will also accept contactless card payments, will later be available in all Mwasalat taxis across the Sultanate.

Abdul Karim al Hinai, head of alternative channels at NBO, said, “NBO has always proactively met the needs of people in today’s modern world with advanced solutions while supporting Oman’s journey of digitalisation. The cashless payment facilities will greatly serve the best interest of the public and will drive the shift towards making the lives of commuters more efficient and convenient.” “This is a great step forward in digitalising the public transport sector in Oman which will undoubtedly create a ripple effect on tourism and allied industries,” said Ahmed al Bulushi, CEO of Mwasalat.

“NBO has proven to be the right business and financial partner that shares our vision for innovation. The bank has both the leading technology and resources to help us carry out world-class standards and realise our goals of making public transportation more attractive to reduce congestion and positively impact the environment.” The latest POS terminals are the first and only to be used in the market, marking another first for NBO. It offers an enhanced user experience with seamless connectivity and supports any method of payment, which in future will include Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.