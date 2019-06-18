Now more manpower services go online

MUSCAT, JUNE 18 –

The Ministry of Manpower moves into digital technology with its E-portal offering more services that provide individuals and businesses direct access to various applications.

Users do not have to go to Sanad Services Centres as they are given two options — to use their identity card (by default) or by using Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) enabled mobile SIM card.

There is a requirement of PKI, as the Ministry of Manpower is using this as the security tool to ensure that users are accessing through secured channels.

SMOOTH OPERATIONS

The portal has services for enterprises (provides for companies and private sector institutions) and personnel services (services for citizens and job-seekers).

Prior to its launch before Eid holidays, the services were put to a screening process by certified entities to ensure smooth operation. The portal is now fully operational.

With this development, the public does not have to approach the ministry or Sanad centres for processing required services. This is part of the transformation of Ministry of Manpower towards e-government, an initiative led by Information Technology Authority (ITA).

Ibrahim al Wardi, Director-General of E-Services Division, ITA, said: “The Ministry of Manpower until now had semi electronic services. Now it has a new fully automated system with advanced features for the benefit of businesses and individuals.”

The online easy services meet the objective of the ministry wanting to provide full cycle services integrated with other entities like the Royal Oman Police and the Ministry of Health.

“It takes time to accept new culture, so we are considering multiple channels as there would be people who might need assistance initially. The Sanad centres and manpower branches in the governorates have gone through the training,” he added.

MORE INTEGRATION

Mahmood al Dughaishi, CEO, Sanad Service Centre, Golden Lines Trading, said, “Sanad would still have to process medical certificates for expatriates in addition to the residence card procedures. We also spend time in training and guiding others to use the services on portal.”

The new services available online include work permits requested by businesses as well as by individuals, non-Omani manpower services, cancellation of work permits and in the future residence card as well but it would require more integration of authorities concerned.

There are options to access information for activity/occupation forbiddance, advertisements, requesting clearance for private training institutions, salary information file specification, directory of standard industrial classification of economic activities and directory of standard Arab Gulf Occupational Guide.