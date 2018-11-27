Non-Omanis must dispose of land within two years

SAMUEL KUTTY –

MUSCAT, Nov 27 –

The Ministry of Housing has asked non-Omanis who own land in areas other than the designated places to dispose of the property.

An announcement in this regard was made by the ministry following the Royal Decree No 29/2018 issued recently prohibiting non-Omani ownership of land and real estate in some places.

According to the announcement on Tuesday, the ministry has asked non-Omanis to do away with the property within two years.

“They (non-Omanis) are not allowed to own land or property in areas other than where they are eligible to possess beyond November 19, 2020,” said the announcement.

However, a grace period of one year can be given at the discretion of the housing minister. “If any person fails to adhere to the decision to dispose of the property, the court can interfere in the matter to sell the property on the request of the housing minister and award the sale price to the owner,” said the announcement.

According to the Royal Decree, non-Omanis have been prohibited from owning properties in Musandam, Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, Al Wusta, Dhofar (except Salalah), Liwa, Shinas, Masirah, Jabal Al Akhdar and Jabal Shams.

Also included are mountains and islands of strategic importance that are situated near palaces, security and military apparatus and ancient archaeological lanes determined by the competent authorities.

The Royal Decree also bars non-Omanis from using the land in their possession for agricultural purposes in all the governorates.

Any person who loses the Omani nationality should also dispose of the land owned by him in areas specified in the Royal Decree. The failure can invite court interference and attachment of the property.

