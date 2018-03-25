No water found in LPG cylinders

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) said it has not found water in the LPG gas cylinders as reported in the section of the media.

The ministry had collected the samples of the LPG cylinders.

A statement from the ministry said that the chemical composition of LPG consists of propane and butane, making the gas in the cylinder look like a liquid or water.

When the gas is in a very high pressure cylinder, it is released from the cylinder in the form of gas. In the absence of pressure, it is in the form of liquid and evaporates gradually if it is released from the cylinder.

The statement said the liquid in the gas cylinder is not water, but a gas substance which is very dangerous

It has urged citizens and residents to deal with gas cylinders carefully to avoid the release of the gaseous materials..

