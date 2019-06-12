Main Oman 

No possible effects over Sultanate’s coasts from tropical cyclone Vayu

Oman Observer , , ,

Muscat: The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre (NMHEWC) indicated that there are no possible effects over the Sultanate’s coasts from the tropical cyclone (Vayu) in the next three days.

The weather condition is located over east the Arabian Sea at longitude 70.0 °E and latitude 18.0 °N with estimated surface wind speed around the centre ranging between (80 to 90 knots).

The centre is about 1270 km away from the Sultanate’s coast (Ras Madrakah), according to the bulletin issued by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) on Wednwesday.

Latest numerical weather prediction shows continuous movement of the tropical cyclone towards north to northwest direction along the western coasts of India.

NMHEWC keeps monitoring all updates of this tropical weather condition. PACA advices the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports. –ONA

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 3759 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Bank Muscat marks graduation of 4th batch of al Wathbah Academy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bank Muscat marks graduation of 4th batch of al Wathbah Academy

First Oman-India feature film Zayana premieres

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on First Oman-India feature film Zayana premieres

Spanish envoy bids farewell

Oman Observer Comments Off on Spanish envoy bids farewell