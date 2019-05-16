‘No possibility’ of talks with US, says Zarif

TOKYO: Iran’s foreign minister said on Thursday there is “no possibility” of negotiations with the United States to reduce spiralling tensions, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported.

“No, there is no possibility for negotiations,” the news agency cited Mohammad Javad Zarif as telling reporters in Tokyo, where he is meeting with Japanese officials.

Kyodo said the comment was in response to a question on whether he would be open to bilateral talks with Washington aimed at easing tensions.

It did not immediately carry additional comments from Zarif, but public broadcaster NHK also quoted the foreign minister as describing US pressure on Iran as an “act of suicide”.

Zarif also reportedly dismissed US President Donald Trump’s assertion in a tweet that Iran would soon seek negotiations.

“I don’t know why President Trump is confident, but it’s totally wrong,” NHK quoted Zarif as saying.

The top Iranian diplomat, who met with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday, earlier accused Washington of an “unacceptable” escalation in tensions, and said Tehran was showing “maximum restraint”.

Washington withdrew a year ago from a nuclear deal with Tehran and re-imposed sanctions, prompting a deterioration in relations.

But the crisis has deepened in recent week, with the US deploying an aircraft carrier strike group and B-52 bomber to the region.

“We exercise maximum restraint… in spite of the fact that the United States withdrew from JCPOA last May,” Zarif said.

He added that Tehran remains “committed” to the deal, and said continuing assessments showed Iran was in compliance with the multilateral agreement.

Zarif’s comments came after the US on Wednesday ordered non-emergency staff evacuated from its Baghdad embassy due to an “imminent” threat from militias.

Britain too on Thursday raised the threat level for its military forces and diplomats in Iraq because of a heightened security risk from Iran, Sky News said.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he had discussed Iran with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week in London, and again in Brussels on Monday. “As always we work closely with the US,” he said on Twitter.

— Agencies

Related