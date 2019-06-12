No effect of tropical cyclone Vayu in Oman

Muscat: The National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre (NMHEWC) indicated that there are no possible effects over the Sultanate’s coasts from the tropical cyclone (Vayu) in the next three days. The weather condition is located over east the Arabian Sea at longitude 70.0 °E and latitude 18.0 °N with estimated surface wind speed around the centre ranging between (80 to 90 knots). The centre is about 1270 km away from the Sultanate’s coast (Ras Madrakah), according to the bulletin issued by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) on Wednesday. Latest numerical weather prediction shows continuous movement of the tropical cyclone towards north to northwest direction along the western coasts of India. NMHEWC keeps monitoring all updates of this tropical weather condition. PACA advises the public to follow its latest weather bulletins and reports. — ONA

Related