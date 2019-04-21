Nizwa varsity gets books from Japan Embassy

MUSCAT, APRIL 21 – Hideaki Yamamoto, Deputy Head of the Mission at Embassy of Japan, recently visited University of Nizwa and held discussions with its Chancellor Dr Ahmed al Rawahi on ways to develop cooperation in the cultural field. During the visit, Yamamoto handed over a number of literary and cultural books presented by the Japan Foundation to the University’s Library for the use of students and researchers of the university who are interested in the Japanese culture. The Embassy had earlier provided a number of educational institutions in the Sultanate with some cultural books.

