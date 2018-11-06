Nizwa Friday Market a hub of activity

MUSCAT, Nov 6 – Friday is a special day for those trying to explore Oman. Nizwa, for instance, is a happening place as ‘Al Habta’, goat market, takes place every Friday morning. The market, which begins at around 6:30 am, goes on until 9:30 am. The local vendors form a circle, in which they announce the price of their animals, brought from the nearby towns. Tourists can also find women wearing masks offering different kinds of products, including handicrafts and honey. Young Omanis can be seen selling small birds and local fruits. Antiques and traditional weapons are also found at the market. Inside the Nizwa Fort, Omanis showcase Al Razha, which is presented only by men, while women introduce tourists to traditional delicacies, giving a glimpse of the Omani culture.

YAHYA AL SALMANI