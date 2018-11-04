Nizwa expo cautions on narcotics

Nizwa, Nov 4 – An exhibition has been launched to raise awareness on narcotic drugs and its evils at Nizwa Grand Mall. ‘My protection is my responsibility… together to anti-narcotics’, was launched by the Awareness Team against Drugs and Psychotropic Substances in cooperation with the General Directorate of Health Services and Nizwa Healthy Lifestyle Project. It was held under the auspices of Dr Ismail bin Saleh al Aghbari, Member of the State Council. The Awareness Team was trained by the National Commission for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances to serve as link between the committee and society. These different teams carry out awareness and developing preventive skills among schoolchildren. While the number of drug addicts in Oman stands at 5,894, this statistic might be inaccurate as there is a “large group of addicts who have not sought treatment; they have not been accounted for”.

AMAL AL ​​RIYAMI