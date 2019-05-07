Nizwa Club launches team for photography

NIZWA, MAY 7 – The Nizwa Club launched its team for photography at an event held at the Nizwa Cultural Centre recently. The ceremony, held under the auspices of Mohammed bin Salim al Toobi, Minister of Environment and Climate Affairs, was attended by Khalfan bin Saleh al Naabi, Member of the State Council and Nizwa Club Chairman; Ahmed bin Abdullah al Busaidy, Director of the Omani Society for Photography, and those interested in photography.

Adam al Salmi, the media spokesman for the team, said: “Nizwa Team for Photography is committed to promoting photography and grooming young talents. It will highlight the scenic beauty of various tourist places in the Sultanate, particularly Nizwa. The Wilayat of Nizwa has become a major tourist destination for both nationals and foreigners.” The motive behind forming a team for photography in Nizwa is to provide training to photography enthusiasts and rehabilitate the artists.

As part of the event, a visual show dealing with the club’s activities and achievements was presented. Artist Al Shifa bint Ali al Abri displayed her skills in painting on the sand. At the end of the ceremony, participants and sponsors of the event were honoured. A photography exhibition held as part of the programme included 39 entries by 30 participants. The photography team also held a workshop on photo editing led by photographer Hussein al Bahrani. Yet another workshop on the food photography was presented by Ahmad al Bartmani.

