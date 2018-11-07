Nikon unveils Z7 and Z6 cameras

Innovators in camera equipment, Nikon unveiled its most-awaited full-frame mirrorless Z series. Perfected for capturing state-of-art images, Nikon Z7 and Z6 with its complete silent operation, is sure to be every photographer’s muse.

Launched with much fanfare at Sundus Rotana hotel, Nikon Z series saw a grand gathering celebrating the finest engineering in the photography arena.

Narendra Menon, Managing Director, Nikon Middle East FZE commented, “The Nikon Z7 is our latest offering in the mirrorless camera market and despite the thin body and incredibly short flange back distance, it has been designed to give the solid grip that Nikon cameras are known for. When it comes to design, Nikon always tries to create devices that offer unmatched comfort and ease of access. Comfortable to use with a majority of controls within reach, the Z7’s efficient design and brilliant image quality have made it extremely popular amongst photographers and videographers across the world already.’’

