Nigeria gets its first light rail transort system

Abuja: Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari officially opened the country’s first light rail system, which it is hoped will boost economic growth by relieving traffic-clogged roads.
Buhari said the Abuja Rail Mass Transit System was a “dream come true” before taking a train 27.3 kilometres from the Central Business District to the international airport.
“Transport is the livewire of any city,” he said at a ceremony on Thursday.
“I am very optimistic that a modern rail service would bring about a boost to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) economy and greatly enhance social life.”
The first two lines linking 12 stations between Abuja city centre and the airport cost $823.5 million. Sixty per cent of the funding has come from the Exim Bank of China.
It was built by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC), which is also building a new airport terminal, while Chinese money is funding rolling stock. — AFP

