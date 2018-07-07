NFC sees 7pc growth rate in first half

MUSCAT: The National Ferries Company (NFC) released its half-yearly statistics for the year 2018, which showed an increase in the number of passengers on board of NFC fleets to 116,729 passengers with a growth rate of 7.5 per cent, compared to 108,628 passengers during the same period last year. According to the statistical bulletin, the number of vehicles shipped increased by 6 per cent, with 29,749 vehicles, compared to 27,976 vehicles during the same period last year. During the first half, the company recorded a growth of 19 per cent in shipments of goods and equipment through the shipment of 5,951 tonnes, compared to 5,007 tonnes during the same period last year. — ONA

